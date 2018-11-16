'His mother makes mean comments about me'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

My boyfriend and I have been together for two years now and, all through that period, I have had to constantly deal with mean comments and nastiness from his mother. She didn't approve of me from the start and has been difficult to deal with since then. She has been trying to get him to break up with me and, even though we have managed to stay together for so long, what saddens me is he has never taken my side and stood up for me. He constantly pacifies her, tells her he will break up with me, and continues this relationship. When I ask him about it, he simply asks me to be more patient and accepting, which is unfair because I have done nothing wrong. It has reached a point where I don't even feel like meeting him anymore and I don't think this relationship will survive. What should I do?

There's not much you can do. You have been patient, and his reasons for pacifying her may come simply from the fact that he thinks it's the best way to deal with her. If you allow her to affect you, she will. She hasn't managed to change his mind in two years, which means he has a will of his own, but this really boils down to how the two of you intend to move beyond her presence to focus on your relationship instead. Speak to him about this, tell him how you feel and ask him to take a stand or, at the very least, explain his actions a little better to you.

My boyfriend is happy to be in a relationship with me but says he can't predict how he will feel in the future. Does this mean he wants to break up with me?

I think it simply means what he says it means — that time alone will reveal how he feels. Relationships take time to mature and evolve, so why ruin your present by speculating about the future? Give him some time.

