His new hairdo just puts me off

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have a weird problem with my boyfriend. We have been together for a little over six months and I was madly in love with him until a week ago when he changed his hairdo. He seems like a different person now. I know this makes me sound like an extremely shallow person, but I don't feel like being seen with him because I think he looks strange. I tried explaining this to him and he was offended. Should I ask him to just go back to the hairdo he had, or should I end this relationship?

You're right about this making you sound like a shallow person. There are a few questions I suggest you ask yourself, starting with why you chose to get into a relationship with your boyfriend. Was it the way he looked? Was there nothing about his personality, or anything that went beyond his hairdo, that appealed to you? If your answer is yes, this is doomed because hairdos aren't known as traditional foundation stones for successful relationships. Also ask yourself what it is about the new look that puts you off. He is an adult with a right to decide what he can wear and how he should look, because we all have the right to be comfortable with ourselves. If he gives you that courtesy, why can't you extend it to him?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

