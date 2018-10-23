Bajrang Punia creates history, becomes first Indian to win two World Championship medals

other-sports

Bajrang Punia is first Indian to win two World Championship medals after his silver show at Budapest yesterday

Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia's bid to become only the second Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championship fell flat as a tactically superior Takuto Otoguro of Japan stunned the Indian in the 65kg final, here yesterday.

Only the fourth Indian ever to make it to the World Championship gold medal match, 24-year-old Bajrang was rattled by the 19-year old Otoguro, who consistently attacked the left leg of Indian and emerged a comfortable 16-9 winner. In the process, Otoguru became Japan's youngest World Champion at the age of 19.

Legendary Yuji Takada, who won gold at 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, had become youngest World Champion from Japan at the age of 20 in 1974. A four-point throw gave Otoguro an early 5-0 lead, leaving Bajrang to play a catch-up game. With back-to-back take downs, the Indian reduced the deficit to 4-5.

The Japanese got more points with a step out and led 7-6 at the break. An early take down at the start of second period handed Otoguro a 9-6 lead. The Japanese kept attacking Bajrang's left leg, a strategy which the Indian struggled to counter.

The Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang eventually had to settle for a silver, which is his second medal at the Worlds. He had won a bronze in 2013 edition. Sushil Kumar is the lone Indian to win a gold medal at the Worlds in 2010.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever