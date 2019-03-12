History on India's side as the hosts face a pumped up Australia in 5th ODI
India has a positive record in series deciders in the past couple of decades which puts them in good stead to win the match against Australia in the 5th ODI.
Nine wins out of 17 series-deciding games in bilateral series involving five or more matches over 20 years give India bragging rights before tomorrow's final ODI against Australia
Let's take a look at India's record series by series:
January 1999
v New Zealand
India lost by 70 runs at Christchurch
(Six-match series drawn 2-2)
November 1999
v New Zealand
India won by seven wickets at New Delhi (Won five-match series 3-2)
March-April 2001
v Australia
India lost by four wickets at Goa
(Lost five-match series 2-3)
January-Feb 2002
v England
India lost by five runs at Mumbai
(Six-match series drawn 3-3)
March 2002
v Zimbabwe
India won by 101 runs at Guwahati
(Won five-match series 3-2)
May-June 2002
v West Indies
India won by 56 runs (D/L method) at Port of Spain (India won
five-match series 2-1)
Nov 2002
v West Indies
India lost by 135 runs at Vijayawada (Lost seven-match series 3-4)
March 2004
v Pakistan
India won by 40 runs at Lahore
(Won five-match series 3-2)
April 2005
v Pakistan
India lost by 159 runs at New Dehli
(Lost six-match series 2-4)
November 2005
v South Africa
India won by five wickets at Mumbai
(Five-match series drawn 2-2)
August-Sept 2007
v England
India lost by seven wickets at Lord's (India lost seven-match series 3-4)
January 2011
v South Africa
India lost by 33 runs at Centurion
(Lost five-match series 2-3)
October-Nov 2013
v Australia
India won by 57 runs at Bangalore
(Won seven-match series win 3-2)
October 2015
v South Africa
India lost by 214 runs at Mumbai
(Lost five-match series 2-3)
October 2016
v New Zealand
India won by 190 runs at Visakhapatnam (Won five-match series 3-2)
June-July 2017
v west indies
India won by eight wickets Jamaica
(Won five-match series 3-1)
The fifth match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi and all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to steer India to a series win.
