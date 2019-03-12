History on India's side as the hosts face a pumped up Australia in 5th ODI

cricket

Nine wins out of 17 series-deciding games in bilateral series involving five or more matches over 20 years give India bragging rights before tomorrow's final ODI against Oz

Skipper Virat Kohli is dejected after India's four-wicket loss to Australia at Mohali on Sunday. Pic/AFP

India has a positive record in series deciders in the past couple of decades which puts them in good stead to win the match against Australia in the 5th ODI.

Nine wins out of 17 series-deciding games in bilateral series involving five or more matches over 20 years give India bragging rights before tomorrow's final ODI against Australia

Let's take a look at India's record series by series:

January 1999

v New Zealand

India lost by 70 runs at Christchurch

(Six-match series drawn 2-2)

November 1999

v New Zealand

India won by seven wickets at New Delhi (Won five-match series 3-2)

March-April 2001

v Australia

India lost by four wickets at Goa

(Lost five-match series 2-3)

January-Feb 2002

v England

India lost by five runs at Mumbai

(Six-match series drawn 3-3)

March 2002

v Zimbabwe

India won by 101 runs at Guwahati

(Won five-match series 3-2)

May-June 2002

v West Indies

India won by 56 runs (D/L method) at Port of Spain (India won

five-match series 2-1)

Nov 2002

v West Indies

India lost by 135 runs at Vijayawada (Lost seven-match series 3-4)

March 2004

v Pakistan

India won by 40 runs at Lahore

(Won five-match series 3-2)

April 2005

v Pakistan

India lost by 159 runs at New Dehli

(Lost six-match series 2-4)

November 2005

v South Africa

India won by five wickets at Mumbai

(Five-match series drawn 2-2)

August-Sept 2007

v England

India lost by seven wickets at Lord's (India lost seven-match series 3-4)

January 2011

v South Africa

India lost by 33 runs at Centurion

(Lost five-match series 2-3)

October-Nov 2013

v Australia

India won by 57 runs at Bangalore

(Won seven-match series win 3-2)

October 2015

v South Africa

India lost by 214 runs at Mumbai

(Lost five-match series 2-3)

October 2016

v New Zealand

India won by 190 runs at Visakhapatnam (Won five-match series 3-2)

June-July 2017

v west indies

India won by eight wickets Jamaica

(Won five-match series 3-1)

The fifth match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi and all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to steer India to a series win.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever