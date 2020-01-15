History sheeter, gang assaults DJ, friend, force them to perform sexual acts on each other

Nashik: The Nashik (rural) police arrested eight men out of a gang of nine for assaulting a 22-year-old disc jockey (DJ) and his 24-year-old friend and forcing them to perform sexual acts on each other at the birthday of one of the accused last Thursday. The accused were celebrating one of their member’s birthday, said to be a history-sheeter, when they beat the duo with belts and sticks, gave electric shocks and verbally abused them with castist slurs, The Indian Express reported.

According to the police, the history-sheeter, identified as Sandesh Kazde is absconding and the arrested has been booked with attempt to murder and rioting along with being charged under the sections of the Atrocities Act as one of the victims who belonged to the Scheduled Caste, abused with castist slurs. The police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy police superintendent Bhimshankar Dhole said that Kazde had organised his birthday party in the village, away from the city and taken 30 people with him including the two men to assist him. After the party, Kazde and some others picked up a fight with the DJ and his friend over the quality of the music played.

Then the gang surrounded the men and started beating them with sticks and belts. They even made them performed oral sex on each other as the others looked on. The duo also told the police that the gang used a battery kept at the spot to give them electric shocks.

When Kazde learned that one of the two men belong to the Scheduled Caste, he hurls casteist slur at him. The duo managed to flee from the spot after the gang, who were highly intoxicated, passed out, and report the incident to the local police station. Dhole said that they have conducted a medical examination of the duo and are awaiting the report.

Nashik (Rural) police superintendent Arti Singh was quoted saying by the newspaper that Kazde would be arrested soon as he is the prime accused in the case and has a criminal history. The other eight men were arrested between Friday and Saturday. The arrested were produced in court where they were remanded to police custody, Singh added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates