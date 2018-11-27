History-sheeter kills policeman executing arrest warrant

crime

The police personnel, including head constable Rajendra Kudmethe (51), had gone to arrest Anil Meshram in Hiwri village against whom a court had issued a warrant

Representational Image

A head constable of police was killed and his two colleagues were injured when they were allegedly attacked by a 32-year-old history-sheeter in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district Monday, the police said Tuesday.

The police personnel, including head constable Rajendra Kudmethe (51), had gone to arrest Anil Meshram in Hiwri village against whom a court had issued a warrant, a police officer said.

When the police personnel reached the house of Meshram, he and his mother Indira Meshram (62) came out armed with wooden clubs.

"When the police personnel tried to arrest Meshram, they were attacked by him and his mother," the officer said.

He said the trio were rescued by villagers and rushed to a hospital, where Kudmethe was declared dead. The injured constables are identified as Madhukar Mukhe (52) and Pramod Fufare (31).

The accused is on the run while his mother Indira was arrested, the officer said. A case has been registered in this regard, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates