History-sheeter shot dead at Nalasopara

A history-sheeter was shot dead by the Palghar crime branch officials on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly resisted arrest and attacked the officers, a police officer said. Two policemen were injured in the attack. According to sources, Mangesh Chavan, 47, and Manoj Sakpal, 39 —officers attached to the Palghar local crime branch — spotted the accused, identified as Joginder Rana, near a vada pav stall at Radhanagar, Nalasopara East, while they were out investigating another case. The duo quickly caught hold of Rana. But the accused was armed with a sharp knife and attacked Chavan and Sakpal.

Chavan was stabbed in the stomach, while Sakpal's arm was injured. Soon after, Chavan took out his gun and shot two bullets at Rana, hit him in the shoulder and thighs. Rana was rushed to hospital by the duo, but was declared dead, said an officer. The two cops have been admitted to a hospital for stab wounds and their condition is said to be stable.

The officer added that Rana was a history-sheeter with several cases registered against him, including robbery and attempt to murder, across various police stations in Palghar and Mumbai. Manjunath Shinge, Palghar Superintendent of Police, said, "I will personally look into this matter." Meanwhile, Mahek Rana, wife of the deceased, alleged, "This is a cold-blooded, pre-planned murder. The CBI must conduct an inquiry into this case."

