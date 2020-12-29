Hit-and-run case: 3 days on, cops still in dark over Goregaon teen's death

The accident spot in Goregaon, which has two high-resolution CCTV cameras in the vicinity

A grieving family from Goregaon West just can't come to terms with the death of their teenage son as the police are yet to make any headway in the hit-and-run case even after three days. Vishal Vishram Kuyeshkar died after his two-wheeler was hit by a bus on Goregaon Link Road on Christmas.

The Bangur Nagar police said on Monday that they could not immediately scan the footage from a CCTV camera installed near the spot because its monitor was not working. They have now begun going through the recording. The cops suspect two BEST buses went past the spot around 5 pm when the first year BMS student was run over.

Kuyeshkar lived at Galaxy Classic Society on MG Road, Mitha Nagar. He was on his way to deliver tiffin to his father at the time of the accident.

His father Vishram said it was painful to know that the investigation could not move ahead for want of a monitor. "I checked my son's helmet which had marks of red paint. The footage shows two BEST buses crossing the spot at the time. The police have assured us that the killer driver would be in their custody soon."



Vishal Kuyeshkar with his parents and sister

Sub-Inspector Anil Yerunkar of Bangur Nagar police station said, "The bus that hit the student is still to be identified. We have installed a new monitor and are scanning all the CCTV footage. We are very close to cracking the case."

Asked about another CCTV camera installed right in front of the accident scene, he said, "We have not checked that camera yet. We will arrest the driver in two days."

Also Read: Mumbai: Hit-and-run victim 'flung' 42 feet into deep valley

mid-day visited the spot and found that the CCTV cameras have high resolution with a range of about 200 metres, while the student was killed between 50-100 metres from each of them.

His father Vishram said, "We need justice for my son and the killer driver should be arrested. My son was brutally killed in the accident."

Dec 25

Day the teenager was killed in the hit and run

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news