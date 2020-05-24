Hit refresh for home

Dreaming a sketch

Her breezy style transcends into designs that spell comfort and informality. Designer Rukmini Ray Kadam says, "I am not fond of spaces where you have to watch where you keep your feet. I'd rather have a space that makes you feel like you are having a beer by the beach." A while ago, she joined the online #leaveit betterthanyoufoundit movement and now regularly shows videos of repurposing.



Rukmini Ray Kadam

Follow: Instagram @trumatter

Zoom into life



Kunaal Kyhaan Seolekar

Inspired by the outdoors and travels to faraway lands, interior designer Kunaal Kyhaan Seolekar's designs evoke emotions through materials, textures, patterns and technique. During lockdown, he is grateful to be at home, his "happy place" and is sprucing it up for

the summer.

Follow: Instagram @kyhaan

Bring in the green

This interior designer's love for decor is evident on her page that is full of inspirational decor videos. "I love modern minimalism, but my style is more believable. I pick up pieces that make me happy, even if they don't fit a scheme —rustic, farmhouse, boho, chic—I never stick to a pattern," says Kapoor. You'll find a lot of flowers, plants and rustic charm in her decor because they add personality to the space. She likes simple setups that induce joy.



Meenakshi Kapoor

Follow: Instagram @behind_that_house

Have a tea party

This former journalist and communications professional spent a whole lot of time on decor sites and blogs before starting her own. Her DIY projects include upcycled furniture and her blog has stories of beautifully done up spaces and things. "This is therapy for me. I have a day job and this is what keeps me sane. My personal style is more farmhouse; neutral backgrounds with splashes of colour," says Chaudhary. During lockdown, she has been hosting virtual tea parties with friends and sharing the tablescapes with her audience.



Rati Chaudhary

Follow: Instagram @ratichaudhary; thedecorstories.com

DIY cool

This Bengaluru girl has some serious DIY designs with a good vibe. From tablescaping to designing pegboards, to doing fun stuff with walls—her short videos on IGTV and YouTube are professionally made and fun to watch.

Follow: Instagram @anishaparwal

