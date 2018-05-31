Hit sitcom Roseanne axed over racist tweet

In a now-deleted tweet, Roseanne Barr on Tuesday called former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett "an ape and compared her to an Islamic organisation



Roseanne Barr

In a stunning move, ABC cancelled its Roseanne revival following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet. In a now-deleted tweet, Barr on Tuesday called former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett "an ape and compared her to an Islamic organisation." Barr, however, later tendered an apology for her remark. In the wake of the show's cancellation, many Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter to praise ABC for shelving Barr. Roseanne actor Emma Kenney, who played Roseanne's granddaughter on the comedy said, "As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will never win."

Barr's ex-husband Tom Arnold wrote on social media, "Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America... umm... now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets? (sic)"

Speechless star Minnie Driver also wrote, "So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel Roseanne despite the show's huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family, come and watch us instead." Stand-up comic Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, "I'm glad Roseanne is cancelled. The backlash to it is going to be a deafening nightmare."

