Hiten Tejwani: It's lovely to work with Parineeta

Actor Hiten Tejwani who will be seen romancing Assamese film actress and singer Parineeta Borthakur in television show 'Gupta Brothers Chaar Kunware from Ganga Kinaare' says its lovely to unite with her for the first time.

He says, "Parineeta is wonderful human being. Its the first time we are working together on a project. Its lovely to have such a great co-star. All I have known her that she is a great and rest everything I'm sure will be fine and beautiful. Our audience will enjoy the chemistry."

Hiten has earlier feature in popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagi Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Pavitra Rishta. His current show Gupta brothers is a tale of him and his four brother giving brotherhood goals and are managing to keep themselves away from falling for any girls.

Earlier Parineeta Borthakur has work in Tv shows such as Swaragini and Bepannah.

