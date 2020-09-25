Hiten Tejwani on working in pandemic: I don't hug my children but we are in the same room

Hiten Tejwani, the Kutumb actor is currently in a dilemma! The popular television actor has already started shooting. Amid pandemic, Hiten has been keeping it cool and taking all the necessary precautions. The actor is making sure to ditch the virus and enter his abode all clean and sanitized. In an interview with ETimes, Hiten revealed how he has been tackling this difficult situation, and keeping up with his family.

On the professional front, Hiten has swarmed with work already! The actor, who has recently bagged a lead role in a movie, titled Shatranj, is also seen currently seen on the TV show, Gupta Brothers Char Kunware From Ganga Kinare.

Speaking about his projects, Hiten shared, "Shooting in the current scenario is slightly difficult as we have to wear a mask, gloves, sanitise ourselves regularly and follow social distancing. We are not working with the same strength on the sets. After going back, I don't meet my family. I take off my mask and gloves and sanitise myself at the entrance and after that, I straight away go to the bathroom for a shower. After that, I meet my children. I don't hug them but we are in the same room, talking and playing and yet maintaining a distance."

Hiten Tejwani further added, "It is not an easy call to end a show abruptly. But I believe, someday or the other a show has to end. It's definitely a loss for the actors, technicians and many others who are part of the show. But everybody has to see the pros and cons and then come to a decision to pull off the show. An actor can't do much about it."

"Things are changing for the better. I can see many shows that are going out of their way and trying something different and meaningful. The audience has become clever, and now you can't just offer anything to them. Today, content is the king and I am happy to see that TV is now experimenting," concluded the actor.

