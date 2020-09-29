Hiten Tejwani: People need comic relief in these times of stress

Hiten Tejwani believes every end marks a new beginning — the actor, who completes two decades in the television industry this year, will try his hand at comedy with Gupta Brothers – Chaar Kuwaare from Ganga Kinare. Incidentally, the Mahesh Pandey production was initially conceptualised as a family drama that revolved around four brothers and was titled Hum Ek Makaan Ek Dukaan. However, the makers changed the concept post the pandemic, believing that viewers needed a dose of humour in these grim times.

"People need comic relief in these times of stress. I was part of the project since its inception and continued to be on board even when the entire storyline changed. Gupta Brothers – Chaar Kuwaare From Ganga Kinare is a slice-of-life story that the entire family can watch together," says Tejwani, happy to finally showcase his comic side. "Comedy is one of the toughest genres," he admits.

Reports suggest that the upcoming offering bears striking resemblance with Saas Bina Sasural. The Ravi Dubey-starrer too narrated the story of four brothers living in a house without women. However, Tejwani insists the two stories only share a similar starting point. "Our series showcases nothing against women. As a family, the Gupta brothers are self-reliant and can do everything a woman does. While they have their reasons to not have a woman in their house, they are not anti-women and mean no disrespect. My character Shiv Narayan Gupta chooses to not marry or have a woman in his life."

