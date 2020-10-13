Hiten Tejwani: Television facing tough competition from web

Content is king, says actor Hiten Tejwani, adding that if you have a good project at hand it will outshine the medium.

"If your content is good, your project will shine irrespective of the medium. Good work will always speak. Today, TV is facing a tough competition from web and films. One has to evolve and experiment to survive. TV, no doubt, has evolved. Today, if a TV show revolves around Banaras, the whole unit will go to Banaras and shoot. Earlier TV was only restricted to studio sets. There's a healthy competition between the mediums and all of us are doing our best to serve the best content to the audience," Hiten told IANS.

Apart from the evolution of TV, Hiten feels he has evolved over the years personally, too.

"The more you work, the more you evolve and I feel I have also evolved as an artiste. It's been 18 years since I started my journey in showbiz. All my projects have taught me something or the other. There was also a time when people were coming to me with same kind roles but as an actor, I have always tried to be versatile and challenge myself. I have been trying to explore different genres," he shared.

Hiten was recently seen in the short film, "Unkahee", a crime thriller. He is working in a TV show titled "Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunwaare From Ganga Kinaare".

