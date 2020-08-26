Hiten Tejwani's upcoming show Hum - Ek Makan Ek Dukaan undergoes change of title

A change in concept has compelled the makers of the upcoming show, Hum ­— Ek Makan Ek Dukaan, to change its title to Gupta & Sons. Mahesh Pandey's show was a family drama, but it has now been turned into a comedy about four bachelors.

Looking at the current scenario, they feel the audience needs a dose of laughter. The cast includes Hiten Tejwani, Akash Mukherjee, Satya Tiwari and Sonal Vengurlekar. Says Tejwani, "It was a creative decision. In these trying times, we need to spread cheer."

Tejwani is best remembered as Karan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He was also seen as an ACP in a murder mystery web show titled The Investigation.

The Investigation explores the journey of a Mumbai Crime Branch officer, with Leena Jumani playing Hiten's wife. "The show exposes a murder mystery and revolves around my role. The several twists and turns in the plot interested me to be a part of the crime thriller and it was a different and enjoyable experience shooting for this short-format content," Hiten had said in a statement.

