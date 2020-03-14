Search

Hitlist Web Awards postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Updated: Mar 14, 2020, 10:32 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

With the unfortunate spread of the coronavirus, Radio City Hitlist Web Awards have been pushed ahead.

Your favourite newspaper mid-day and radio channel Radio City have been working over the past six months to launch the country's first authentic web awards. Voting for the first edition of the Hitlist Web Awards saw viewers register lakhs of votes to make only the best talent win.

But with the unfortunate spread of the coronavirus, we have decided to put safety and responsibility first, and have postponed the Hitlist Web Awards. We will be back with India's first authentic web entertainment awards, ratified by both viewers and critics, as soon as the time is right.

hitlist-web-awards

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK