Hitting the right spot

No biggie

. Go big or go home is not the mantra when it comes to pairing bindis with Indian or western wear, especially if it's not a quirky design. A plain round one doesn't add to your look. And even if you must, avoid a middle parting or slicked-back hair.

. If you want a larger one, instead of a single bindi, use a line of small ones in a non-circular pattern. Opt for small blingy bindis to for a cool vibe.

. Pick colours that work on your face. Avoid maroon unless it's your own wedding.

. It's best to not wear a bindi with a flow-y dress as it takes away from the look. Also avoid pairing it with jhumkas unless you're wearing traditional clothes.



Could’ve worn small bindis in a pattern instead

Boots waali bindi

. You can easily pair a T-shirt and jeans with a bindi. Try to keep your clothes in the same family of colours. You can even pick a neon one.

. Make sure your outfit doesn't comprise too many shades or the bindi will get lost in the clutter.

. If you have a heart-shaped face, a small round bindi is ideal. If you have a long-ish face, go with a narrow, cylindrical design. You can choose a glittery one of sequins if you are going clubbing.

. Don't tie your hair in a bun but you may be able to get away with a centre parting. Keep your accessories and make-up minimal and neutral.

Traditional turn

. It's your D-day and that's one occasion when the bride can't quite escape a bindi. But, that doesn't mean it has to dominate your forehead. A small and round red one like Deepika Padukone wore at her mehendi ceremony should do the trick.

. Make sure the accessory is the same shade as your outfit or neutral. Avoid bling.

. As your jewellery will be heavy, stick to gold or silver, not an array of colours. Unless, it arrives as a set with your outfit.

.Skipping the bindi altogether and wearing a big, ornate tikka is an option. But it would be heavy and difficult to manage.

Hippie high

. Bindis have travelled way beyond India and have become a favourite among those who want to pull off a hippie look, which is common at music festivals around the world.

. Do up your eyebrows with bindis like Vanessa Hudgens (below). One in the middle, surrounded by small ones above your brows in the simplest pattern. You can also layer it up or highlight your eyes with bindis instead of going for a winged liner. But, make sure you skip the eye make-up here, except some sheen on your lids and kajal.

. Long, loose, rainbow-coloured, off-shouldered tops with shorts or dresses make for the perfect look.

. Wear chunky silver or coloured jhumkas.

By Karishma Kuenzang with inputs from stylist Mausam Gandhi

