Hittingmachine: Sara Ali Khan packs cool punches in new video

Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a video of herself packing a few cool punches. Sara on Saturday took to Instagram to share a video of herself. In the clip, the actress can be seen kickboxing. "It's the weekend... time for my kind of punch," Sara captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onOct 18, 2019 at 9:16pm PDT

On the acting front, Sara, who made her debut with Kedarnath and was last seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba, has two films lined up.

Her next release is Imtiaz Ali's untitled film opposite Karthi Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day next year. She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1, which is slated to open on May 1, 2020.

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of Dhawan's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

