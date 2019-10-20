#Hittingmachine: Sara Ali Khan packs cool punches in new video
Sara Ali Khan has shared a video of herself packing a few cool punches
Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a video of herself packing a few cool punches. Sara on Saturday took to Instagram to share a video of herself. In the clip, the actress can be seen kickboxing. "It's the weekend... time for my kind of punch," Sara captioned the image.
On the acting front, Sara, who made her debut with Kedarnath and was last seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba, has two films lined up.
Her next release is Imtiaz Ali's untitled film opposite Karthi Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day next year. She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1, which is slated to open on May 1, 2020.
Coolie No. 1 is a remake of Dhawan's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
Sara Ali Khan was born on August 12, 1993, to Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She has a younger brother Ibrahim, who is 17. Saif and Amrita divorced in 2004 when Sara was 11. Saif went on to marry actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012 and have a son Taimur Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan graduated from Columbia University in 2016. (Pics/mid-day archives, Yogen Shah and Instagram)
In picture: Sara Ali Khan, when she was three.
Late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is Sara's grandfather and yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore her grandmother. Soha Ali Khan and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan are her aunts. However, Sara Ali Khan is sure she doesn't want to be called the latest star kid on the block. If at all, she would like to be known as her mother's daughter.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan wanted to become a heroine at the age of four but it became a full-blown passion after she graduated from Columbia University.
"When you are four and you dream of becoming a heroine, then it is a different thing. We don't really know what we want at that age. You grow up and when you are eight, you see movies, and you feel more sure about it. Then you go to Columbia University, spend your father's money and come back with a degree and if you still want to be an actor, then it is not a hobby (chaska), it is your passion (shiddat). There is a different intensity and seriousness to it. You start preparing after that," Sara told media in a recent interview.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
The Columbia returned Sara, equally comfortable in Hindi and English, is confident and comes across as real and well-spoken, often using a story or anecdote to make her point.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at the wedding reception of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli.
"You know I have never cheated in my exams, not because I am morally against it but because I am scared that I will get caught. I want to spend so much time here so I want to stay real and normal. And it is our job to act but if we do it in real life, then it would be a huge mess," Sara Ali Khan said.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara and Kareena are said to share a close bond. She also plays doting sister to brother Taimur Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan says her mother Amrita Singh tried to raise her and brother Ibrahim in a real manner. "My mother is a huge part of who I am. I look up to her a lot. It is not necessarily about being a star kid but about being her daughter. She has always led her life in a very simple and real way," said Sara.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with her youngest brother Taimur Ali Khan.
Admiring her mother's parenting qualities, Sara Ali Khan further added, "And she has tried to imbibe these qualities in both me and my brother. And it is not because she has been an actor but because even before she became an actor, she was this 'bindaas' and honest person. I have lived with her for 23 years, so I hope some of it has rubbed off me."
Sara Ali Khan's appearance with Saif on Koffee With Karan became popular in 2018. Asked whether there was any hesitation from him about her career path, Sara says there was only a sense of protectiveness.
"He is very protective. He knows me really well and loves me. But he also knows this job very well. He is aware that there are many ups and downs. I don't think he ever tried to convince me out of it but he did tell me that I would need lot of strength and perseverance," said Sara Ali Khan.
In the age of social media scrutiny, Sara is constantly photographed but she takes it in her stride because it comes with the job.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan clicked by paparazzi outside a gym in Mumbai.
"You can't really pick and choose how much of the cake you want. You want all or you want nothing. Am I a normal girl who feels bloated sometimes, has a pimple on her face and has flat hair while leaving the gym and does not want to be photographed? Of course. But I can't hold that against the media. It's their job," says Sara Ali Khan.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Kedarnath.
Talking about the constant attention from paparazzi, Sara said, "They have been welcoming without seeing a single frame of my film. I am lucky that they want to click my pictures. Many people say they don't like being followed by the media. If I am being completely honest, as an actor, if media stops looking at you, you will not like that. It will be very daunting. So I feel, we should be careful what we wish for."
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, when she was confirmed as the leading lady of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.
Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The film fared decently at the Box Office. However, the film's constant post-production hurdles bothered the newbie. So much so that, she almost felt her second film Simmba, could turn out to be her debut.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Aryan Khan during a bash. SRK popularly starred alongside Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, which was produced by Karan Johar and directed by Nikkhil Advani.
"The only feeling you have is prayer, which is not a feeling really. There was this constant thought that everything should work out. I will be a huge liar if I say it did not affect me. It was terrifying because we were so attached to the project. I would keep calling Gattu (Kapoor) sir, every day and ask, 'Sir, sab theek hai? (everything alright?) Thank God, things worked out in the end," Sara said. Kedarnath, set against the deluge of 2013, hit theatres on December 7, 2018.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar during a bash for Padmaavat. Interestingly, Karan Johar launched both Sara and Janvhi in Simmba and Dhadak respectively in 2018.
Simmba, with Ranveer Singh, came her way at a time when her debut was facing trouble and Sara said she would forever be grateful to the two directors for taking a chance on her.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with Janvhi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ishaan Khatter and Karan Johar during the bash for Padmaavat. Sara and Ranveer starred in Simmba, which is being produced by Johar, while Janhvi and Ishaan starred in the former's big-screen foray Dhadak.
"I am so lucky because Rohit sir did not even see a glimpse of 'Kedarnath' but he offered me this role. He gave me this opportunity at a time when no one in the industry was looking at me because 'Kedarnath' was facing issues. Both Gattu sir and Rohit sir will always be important to me," said Sara.
In picture: Sara Ali Khan with her mother at an event.
Her last film Simmba addressed the issue of rape and sexual harassment of women, and how many times due to the negligence of police and political power, rapists walk free after the crime. The film showed how the protagonist Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh, brings a change.
Sharing her opinion on the safety of women in society, Sara Ali Khan said, "The film is addressing the issue and that is my favourite part in the film. In a Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty film, the audience is going to expect high energy, entertainment and flying cars. Yes, those elements are there but then it comes to the real social message. Something needs to be done. There's a need to bring a change in the system."
"Obviously we cannot go to every culprit and change them but we can change the view of the people and how they look at it. I know educated people turn around and say 'hota hai (it happens)'. But that is wrong. Through a film, we cannot change the law of our country but we can open up the eyes, the mind of people," added the young actress.
Sara Ali Khan has two new films in her kitty. While she has Imtiaz Ali's untitled (tentatively called Love Aaj Kal sequel) alongside Kartik Aaryan, she will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 remake, starring Varun Dhawan.
Here's wishing Sara Ali Khan all the luck for her future projects and very happy birthday!
It's Sara Ali Khan's birthday today. The daughter of popular actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh turns 26. We take a look at Sara in pictures!
