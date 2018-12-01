Shivraj Singh Chouhan: BJP will form govt in MP with stunning majority

national

The state went for voting on November 28, and the results will be announced on December 11. As many as 2,899 candidates were in the fray including 250 female and five third gender candidates

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Offering prayers at the Mahakal Temple here on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he is hopeful of forming the government again in the state with a 'stunning majority'.

'Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Madhya Pradesh with a stunning majority,' Chouhan told the media here after his visit to the temple. He added that he often visits the temple to seek blessings with his family.

