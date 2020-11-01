Hizbul Mujahideen chief operational commander killed in encounter

Hizbul Mujahideen chief operational commander Dr Saifullah has been killed during an encounter with police and security forces at Rangreth in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday, officials said.

Saifullah had taken over as the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen after the killing of Riyaz Naikoo in May. A top police officer said the operation was based on hard intelligence generated by the police.

Earlier, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launced a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever