HMS Queen Elizabeth, UK's Pound 3.1 billion warship, in desperate need of repair

Britain's biggest ever warship, the new Pound 3.1 billion pound (USD4.2 billion) aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, has a leak and needs repairs, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday. The 65,000-tonne ship, hailed as Britain's most advanced military vessel and which was only officially commissioned by the Queen two weeks ago, has an issue with a shaft seal which was identified during sea trials, the MoD said. "This is scheduled for repair while she is alongside at Portsmouth," a Royal Navy spokesman said. "It does not prevent her from sailing again and her sea trials programme will not be affected."



The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. Pic/AFP

The Sun newspaper reported that the 280-metre (920-foot) warship, the nation's future flagship vessel, was letting in 200 litres of water every hour and the fix would cost millions of pounds. BAE systems, part of the team that built the ship, said the work would be carried out early next year and the issue would take just a couple of days to fix with no need for it to be taken into a dry dock.

