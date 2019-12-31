Ho Ja Rangeela Re song from Bhangra Paa Le will make you shake your leg

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bhangra Paa Le is a film that's based purely on dance with a storyline that is definitely creating all the buzz and what better than a form that everyone loves and totally enjoys- Bhangra. The film has two upcoming stars of tomorrow, Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal. The storyline is looking so promising from its trailer itself that we already are awaiting the release!

Check out the song here:

The recent song release, which is an upgraded remix of an old melody Yaai Re Yaai Re has got its modern groovy makeover and is being released around New Years such that one cannot stop themselves from shaking a leg on the same. The song has kept a lot of minute details in mind like the trendy neon lights, neon dandiyas, sparkly clothes, and the authentic Bhangra steps melange with modern Bollywood dance. The song has it all!

The promotions of the film have been done in a very quirky and unusual way. Having no known faces, the trailer has grabbed massive attention of the audience which is quite commendable. With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented films, RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi tadka.

Produced by RSVP, Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon. The film is all set to hit the theatres as we bring in the new year on the 3rd January, 2020.

