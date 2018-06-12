Hockey coach rues poor food quality at SAI Bangalore

"I would like to bring to your kind notice that food quality at Bangalore SAI centre has been well below par with a professional unit.

Chief coach of Indian menÃ¢Â€Â™s team Harendra Singh

Chief coach of Indian men's team Harendra Singh has complained to Hockey India about the sub-standard quality of food and hygiene level at the SAI centre in Bangalore, where the national team is currently training ahead of the Champions Trophy.

"I would like to bring to your kind notice that food quality at Bangalore SAI centre has been well below par with a professional unit. Moreover, insects, bugs and hair were also found in the food," Harendra wrote to HI.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever