Hockey: FIH imposes fine on Pakistan, PHF have no funds to pay

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has imposed a hefty fine of 170,000 euros on Pakistan Hockey Federation for not honouring the Pro League commitments but the cash-strapped PHF said it is in no position to pay the penalty.

The PHF confirmed that the FIH this week imposed a fine of 170,000 euros on Pakistan for not sending the national team for the Pro League matches in Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

PHF secretary general Shahbaz Ahmed said: "I told the FIH members that when we don't have funds to send the team for the Pro League, how could we pay such a huge fine?" Shahbaz added: "For the moment, I'm relieved FIH didn't ban us but I will continue to lobby to at least allow us to pay the fines over instalments."

