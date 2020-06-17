Hockey goalie Savita Punia: Lockdown has taught us life lessons

While the Coronavirus-caused lockdown may have been frustrating for many, India women's hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia says it has inculcated a sense of positivity in her.

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams, who have been stationed at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bangalore for over two months, resumed training recently, and Savita said that the lockdown has taught her to be more patient and made her value the smaller things in life.

"I've always been a calm and quiet person, but the time spent during this lockdown, has taken my patience level to a new high," said Savita, 29, who hails from Sirsa, Haryana.

"Circumstances like these make you think about life's haves and have-nots. You begin to realise the importance of every small moment. I have missed my family a lot, but it's also very satisfying to know that we are all safe and healthy at the end of the day. Once I go back home, I will value every moment I spend there from now on," added the hardworking goalkeeper, who is looking forward to performing well for India at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

