Hockey: Green Meadows, Rovers Academy enter last-8

Green Meadows and Rovers Academy scored contrasting wins to enter the quarterfinals of the inaugural Mar Osthathios Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri here on Sunday.

Rovers Academy staged a comeback for a 5-2 win over Friends Union, while Green Meadows had it easy with a 3-1 win over Vikram Pillay Academy 'B'.

In a seven goal thriller, Friends Union were the first to take the lead when Yogesh Phatak deflected the ball from close, past goalkeeper Shivaji Gaikwad off an indirect penalty corner.

Rovers Academy, who were semi-finalists in the previous tournament, levelled scores at the stroke of half time. Gufran Shaikh had his angular push find the goal leaving goalkeeper Sagar Mallel a mere spectator to end the first half 1-1.

In the second half, Aditya Rassal (32nd) helped Rovers Academy take the lead with a neat finish to turn the fate of the game.

A minute later, Aditya's elder brother Rahul increased the tally to make it 3-1.

Rovers Academy swelled with confidence and added another goal when Rahul netted off an indirect penalty corner (4-1).

Rohan Dede (58th) helped Rovers Academy to their fifth goal, while Sanket Hire (59th) scored seconds from the final hooter for Friends Union to end the game 5-2.

Earlier in the day, Green Meadows got past Vikram Pillay Academy 'B' 3-1 after forcing the pace in the first half.

The victors opened their account through Ravi Bajwa at the stroke of the first quarter before Vikas Karande (22nd) and Ravi Zope (29th) pushed the score upto 3-0 at the half way stage.

Changing ends, Vikram Pillay Academy, a team run by former Olympian Vikram Pillay, pulled one back via a successful penalty corner conversion by Nikhil Bhosale (36th).

RESULTS

Green Meadows: 3 (Ravi Bajwa 14th; Vikas Karande 22nd; Rahul Zope 29th) bt Vikram Pillay Academy 'B': 1 (Nikhil Bhosale 36th). HT: 3-0

Rovers Academy: 5 (Gufran Shaikh 30th; Aditya Rassal 32nd; Rahul Rassal 34th, 40th; Rohan Dede 57th) bt Friends Union: 2 (Yogesh Phatak 18th, Sanket Hire 59th). HT: 1-1.

