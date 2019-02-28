Hockey: Indian Navy derail Central Railway

other-sports

Seamen down railway outfit 7-6 via shootout to win MHAL Super Division

The victorious Indian Navy team with the MHAL Super Division trophy yesterday

Indian Navy regained the Super Division crown after beating Central Railway 7-6 via shootout in the final of the Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd League at the MHAL Stadium in Churchgate yesterday.

Defending champions Central Railway fought back from 1-3 down to score two quick goals and ensure the scores were tied 3-3 at the end of regulation time. In the penalty shootout contest, Navy custodian Tidu Reydan made two crucial saves, while his teammates converted their first four attempts to emerge victorious.

Pawan Rajbhar, Ved Prakash, Nitesh Singh and Partik Singh successfully converted for Navy, while only Victo Singh, Basavaraj Ambigera and Mohammed Nizamuddin managed to score for CR. Rajendra Pawar and international Yuvraj Walmiki were denied by Navy goalkeeper Reydan.

The determined Navy outfit began in whirlwind fashion as Rana Pratap hit the target in the sixth minute to give his team an early advantage. Mohit Singh then put the finishing touch to a fine move down the left to double Navy's lead (23rd minute). Three minutes later, Central cut the deficit when Singh slapped home from close following an indirect penalty corner drill.

After changing ends, Navy scored their third goal through Jugraj Singh's powerful penalty corner drag-flick (48th min). Central then started to show more urgency and created a series of scoring opportunities but lacked finishing. However, Yuvraj then scored twice to put CR on level terms. In the 50th minute, he converted a penalty stroke and eight minute later, scored from a narrow angle to make it 3-3.

