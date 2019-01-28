Hockey legend Dhyan Chand's son slams government for ignoring father

other-sports

Legendary Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand's son Ashok Kumar yesterday said that the previous UPA government as well as the NDA regime have both failed to understand his father's contribution after the hockey wizard's Bharat Ratna nomination got rejected for the third time.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was the first sportsperson to be conferred with country's ighest civilian honour. "The whole world recognises his contribution to Hockey. His statues have been installed now only in India, but in UK and the Netherlands also. I think government, whether it is led by BJP or the Congress, they have failed to understand his stature and contribution to the world of sports," Kumar said.

"We are disappointed. Not only us but all the sports lovers wanted Bharat Ratna for him. Government should understand the value of Bharat Ratna and it should not be influenced by politics," he added.

