Hockey: Skipper Rani Rampal guides women into semi-finals

Skipper Rani Rampal during the tie against South Africa

The Indian women's hockey team defeated South Africa 1-0 in its final Pool A game yesterday to enter the semi-finals here. Captain Rani Rampal's 47th-minute field goal proved to be the difference during the match as India remained second in the Pool 'A' with nine points — same as top-placed England but behind on goal difference.

Third-placed South Africa have four points with a match left. India, who came into the match on the back of consecutive wins over England and Malaysia, began with high confidence. But the South Africans matched them with pace and precision.

