Hockey WC: Belgium credit disciplined approach in win over Germans

"We did very good job against Germany," Belgian coach Shane McLeod told reporters

Belgium's Victor Wegnez (left) celebrates with teammates their win over Germany in the hockey World Cup quarter-final in Bhubaneswar. Pic/AFP

Having stormed into the semi-finals by beating title contenders Germany 2-1 here yesterday, the Belgium players and coach said their disciplined approach helped them beat a tough opponent in the quarter-finals.

Skipper Thomas Briels said he is proud of his side's performance and believed their disciplined approach helped them beat a tough opponent in the quarter-final.

"We completely focused on the 60 minutes. We worked very hard and kept the structure okay till the end," said the captain. Germany coach Stefan Kermas said their team committed some technical mistakes, which led to the defeat in the knockout game. "We made several mistakes while the Belgium team did not do that which made the difference in the game. "The opposition defended pretty good while our counter attacks were not good enough," he added.

