Hockey WC: Pakistan vice-captain, assistant coach let off by FIH

"It's been a tough couple of days for us. Now, it's good that we can focus our energies back on our hockey and look to now give a fight to the Netherlands," said Dar

It was a day of double delight for the Pakistan camp on Saturday after two days of negativity. Their vice-captain Ammad Butt and assistant coach Danish Kaleem were let off by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) with a reprimand and a caution that if they erred again in the remainder of the tournament, they would be handed one-match suspensions.

Butt had been earlier pulled up for a physical charge on a Malaysia player during their league match, while Kaleem was reprimanded for not wearing his accreditation in the field of play. This means Butt will play in World No. 13 Pakistan's crucial last league match against World No. 4 the Netherlands today.

Pakistan also got a player replacement for their injured captain Muhammad Rizwan Sr, who broke a toe and has returned home. Arslan Qadir, known for his striking ability, has been flown down as his replacement. Pakistan team coach Tauqeer Dar said it was a shot in the arm for his boys. "It's been a tough couple of days for us. Now, it's good that we can focus our energies back on our hockey and look to now give a fight to the Netherlands," said Dar.

