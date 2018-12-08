Hockey World Cup 2018: India hammer Canada to enter quarters in style

other-sports

India's Lalit Upadhyay celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during the field hockey group stage match between India and Canada at the 2018 Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar/AFP

Bhuvaneshwar: India demolished Canada 5-1 in their last Pool C match to earn a direct quarter-final berth at the men's hockey World Cup here on Saturday.

With this result, India topped their pool with seven points from three matches. Only the group winners get direct entry into the quarter-finals in this edition of the World Cup.

