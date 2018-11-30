Hockey World Cup: Argentina, New Zealand register close wins

other-sports

Instead, reigning Olympic champions Argentina emerged 4-3 victors but not without admitting that the Spaniards surprised them with their quick field play

Argentina's Agustin Mazzilli

Spain's Enrique Gonzalez must be kicking himself after a wild swipe in the last minute saw him miss out on scoring what would have been a crucial equaliser to steal a stunning draw against World No. 2 Argentina in a World Cup league match at the Kalinga Stadium here yesterday.

Instead, reigning Olympic champions Argentina emerged 4-3 victors but not without admitting that the Spaniards surprised them with their quick field play. "We made quite a few mistakes in the defence and that cost us because they scored. Spain also caught us a little off-guard with some quick moves," said Argentina coach MacCormak Tomas at the post-match press conference.

Spain opened the scoring in the third minute through a Gonzalez field goal before the Argentines equalised a minute later through Agustin Mazzilli. Spain went 2-1 up when Josep Romeu converted a penalty corner (14th min) before Agustin once again scored a minute later. Argentina's Gonzalo Peillat then slammed home a penalty corner a minute later but his effort was cancelled out by Spain's Vicenc Ruiz (35th min). Peillat then got Argentina's fourth goal (49th min) through a PC again before Gonzalez swung his stick in front of goal but failed to find the ball in the final minute.

In the day's second match, No. 9 New Zealand edged past No. 20 France by the odd goal in three. Kane Russell and Stephen Jenness scored for the Kiwis while the French pulled one back through skipper Victor Charlet.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates