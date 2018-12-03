Hockey World Cup: Canada, SA play out 1- 1 draw to stay alive

cricket

Bhubaneswar : Canada and South Africa played out a 1- 1 draw in their second Pool C match to stay afloat in the hockey World Cup here yesterday.

It was South Africa who took the lead in the 43rd minute through a fine reverse stick field goal by Nqobile Ntuli.

But South Africa’s joy was shortlived as Canada equalised two minutes later when they were awarded a penalty stroke and skipper Scott Tupper took the onus on himself to level the match.

