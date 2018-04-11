Hoeber Bros to pen Dave Bautista's action comedy

The yet-to-be-titled movie will follow a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a seemingly innocent nine-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to spy on her family



Dave Bautista

Screenwriting duo Jon and Erich Hoeber have been roped in to pen the family action comedy, starring Dave Bautista. STXfilms have got in touch with the Hoeber Brothers to write the plot for the film, which Bautista also produces, Variety reported.

Jonathan Meisner will also serve as producer and STXfilms' Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee production. "Jon and Erich have a unique writing style that is perfectly matched with Dave's blend of action and comedy expertise.

"We had a great experience working with them on the script for 'The Happytime Murders', and look forward to collaborating once again on this project," Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said.





