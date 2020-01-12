Hold your breaths as Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man may come back to the world of MCU

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. won't return to the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) as Iron Man, aka Tony Stark. After all, didn't we see him sacrifice his life to help planet Earth overcome the might of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame?

Think again. Downey Jr. has just teased his fans in a recent interview, about the screen fate of Iron Man in the future. It all happened while the actor was speaking to Extra TV. Asked if there was any chance of Iron Man returning to MCU, the 54-year-old superstar said: "Yeah, anything could happen. I'm really enjoying..." Even as that sentence was yet to be completed, his wife Susan, who was by his side, joked how the headlines would go crazy now!

"As far as I'm concerned, I hung up my guns and I'm good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they're trying a bunch of other stuff, and I'm excited for them to see how all that goes. It's hard to project," Downey Jr. said.

According to pinkvilla.com, the actor is right now readying for a whole new avatar as veterinarian Dr. John Dolittle in Dolittle. He has produced the film with Susan. Dolittle is a fantasy adventure comedy directed by Stephen Gaghan. Downey Jr. stars in the title role in the film that also features Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in live-action roles. The film also features the voices of Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

Dolittle is scheduled for a global release on January 17.

