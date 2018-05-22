Holderman's Book Club started with 'an inappropriate Mother's Day gift'

Book Club is set to hit screens on May 25th



Bill Holderman, Diane Keaton and Andy Garcia in Book Club

PVR Pictures’ Book Club is a definitive choice for Holderman’s directorial debut. A film about women in their 60s breaking both self-imposed and relational barriers, carried by a cast of Oscar winning legends Keaton, Fonda, Bergen and Steenburgen. Even better, he co-wrote and co-produced it with his friend and colleague Erin Simms, an intrepid female filmmaker.

Erin Simms claims that Book Club started with “an inappropriate Mother’s Day gift.”

“Bill decides to send his mother the trilogy for Mother's Day, which I thought was completely insane. How could he have that kind of relationship with his mother where...where sex is even a topic?! That’s just wrong on every level. Then he tells me his 3 mom is totally open, that she’s ‘active in that area.’ I thought that’s hysterical so I sent my mother the trilogy for Mother's Day which is, you know, sending it to the opposite kind of woman. She thought it was hilarious. And then, I decided well why not just top this off and I sent it to my stepmother, who has been in a very long-term marriage, has way too much dopamine in her brain, happy all the time, life is grand. I mean, three very different women”, says Erin.

Anyway, the next morning I was like `What about?’ Now Bill is going to say, ‘Erin always claims she came up with the movie.’ Well I did. I came back the next morning and said, ‘What about a book club with, you know, women of a certain age and they're reading Fifty Shades of Grey?’ It was instant… that’s what we’re doing! So it’s all Bill’s mother’s fault. He can take credit for that”, adds Erin Simmins.

