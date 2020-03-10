Holi 2020: Mira Rajput paints Shahid Kapoor's initials on her neck

Actor Shahid Kapoor' s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor seems to be lost in the colours of love on Holi as she painted the initials of her husband's name on her neck. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira posted a photograph in which she is seen having Shahid's initials painted in red on her neck.

"Love life in technicolour," she captioned the image. Mira teamed up her Holi look with oversized sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onMar 10, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

