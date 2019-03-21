Holi 2019: From Akshay Kumar to Esha Deol, B-Town sends out colourful wishes to fans

bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Arbaaz Khan and host of other celebs took to their social media handles to wish their fans a happy and safe Holi

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. Here's what they had to say:

Akshay Kumar: May this Holi add more colours to your life. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi and Navroz Mubarak as well.

Hrithik Roshan: May the spirit and colours of Holi fill you with happiness, peace and love. Happy Holi beautiful people.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: This Holi let us strive to paint a colourful world for everyone! Stay safe, enjoy responsibly!

Hema Malini: Happy Holi to all of you!

Emraan Hashmi: Wishing a very happy and colourful Holi to everyone!! And Navroz Mubarak to all my Parsi friends.

Madhur Bhandarkar: May God paint the canvas of our life with the colours of happiness, prosperity and peace. Wishing you all Happy Holi.

Amit Sadh: Happy Holi to everyone. Let these smiles and colours never fade away from our lives.

Esha Deol: Happy Holi

Arbaaz Khan: Happy Holi to all. Enjoy this colourful festival, spread love, happiness and unity.

Esha Gupta: Happy Holi.

Ronit Bose Roy: Happy Holi, lots of love and God Bless.

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Have a super day! Happy Holi.

Mallika Sherawat: Wishing my tweethearts a very happy Holi.

