Holi 2019: Play with the right cosmic colors to bring you bliss

festivals

Holi 2019: Colours evoke a medley of emotions, feelings, and in conjunction with stellar planets, impact our lives in peculiar ways

Representational image

Just like a picture without the perfect scheme of colours can turn out to be bleak, the perfect labyrinth of colours can lead your life to perfect harmony, and bliss. Colours are a lot more than just tinges tallying to our senses. They give meaning to our life as well. What better occasion to discuss about the eminent presence of colours than Hindu festival of Holi?

Colours are not just to be visualized, rather felt. They evoke a medley of emotions, feelings, and in conjunction with stellar planets, impact our lives in peculiar ways. The celestial planets are linked with vivid hues that hold an overriding narrative in their cosmic outlay!

The navgrahas are mainstay in forming our life’s composition, and colours are like chords that if struck right, can bring immense positivity. India’s leading astrologer, and Vedic expert Dr Sundeep Kochar tells us about the ruling planets, and their dominant colours. “The VIBGYOR manifests the prowess of planets in playing a distinctive role in your lives,” he says.

Dr Kochar elucidates the traditional significance and meaning of planetary colours. According to him, each colour marks an insight, and understanding about ourselves and others. Let’s take a look:

Feeling blue? Saturn comes to the rescue

The colour blue is for spirituality and luck. Often associated with Saturn, the colour will help usher luck, success in business and industry. Saturn rules Capricorn and Aquarius zodiac signs, hence black or blue should be their play-with colours, this Holi.

White- The colour of tranquillity, the colour of the Moon!

White is a mixture of seven colours blended perfectly as one. The calming, soothing effect of white rips off maleic influences, and brings peace and happiness. For Cancer zodiac sign, white is the colour as they are ruled by the Moon. The extract of lily, white-coloured flowers, and plenty of water are their play-with, this Holi.

Add some of Jupiter’s colour, Yellow!

“Instilling wisdom, warmth and cognitive stimulation, yellow is a colour to be added to the palette this Holi,” says Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Bursting in its view, Venus’s off white/ pink chromatic effect

Bringing with itself love, and luxuries, the off white/pink chromatic effect of Venus is allied with gulab jal which Taurus and Libra Zodiac signs should use this Holi, having Venus as their ruling planet.

Take a shine to someone with Sun’s orange

With the strength of the Sun, orange will bring status and vigour. People with Leo zodiac sign must use soaked saffron, sunflower and marigold flower to play Holi as they are ruled by our solar system’s biggest star – Sun.

Bring on the red with Mars!

The popular red colour will make your season of festivities feisty, and energetic. Aries and Scorpions, with Mars as their ruling planet are recommended to use gulaal this Holi.

Black and brown for shadow planets Rahu, Ketu!

Want to be casted with a positive shadow? Using black colour this Holi will bring power, and states of sudden gains, whereas brown would glean better on your intuitive instinct, and spirituality.

The Holi, paint your loved ones with the right colours in hope of bringing positivity, and bliss. May this festival bring all benefic colour influences on your life! Happy Holi!

