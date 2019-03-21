Holi 2019: These vibrant photos show the making of natural colours

Updated: Mar 21, 2019, 10:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent

People began using just gulaal, which resulted in a surge in the demand for organic or natural colours

Holi 2019: These vibrant photos show the making of natural colours
All pic Courtesy/ Apple

The festival colours Holi is upon us and people across the country are all set to celebrate with vigour. However, the biggest concern that stops us enjoying the festival to the fullest is the synthetic colours which affect revellers’ skin, eyes, hair and even the environment.

Now more and more people are trying to avoid the use of synthetic colours and adopted a more traditional manner to celebrate the Holi. People began using just gulaal, which resulted in a surge in the demand for organic or natural colours.

However, have you wondered how these colours are made? This holi you can witness the process of making gulaal in an organic way. Apple has shared a series of photos that describe who a group of women living in a small village outside Udaipur make these colours.

These women make the herbal colours after extracting from natural ingredients like flowers, leaves, fruit peels and much more.

Holi 2019

These colours made by these women keep revellers’ skin, eyes and hair safe, unlike most dyes and colours which are made in factories using synthetic products. these natural colours are meticulously handmade by these women.

Holi 2019

These woman used traditional methods to create these vibrant powders from delicate flowers, fruits and trees are preserved.

Holi 2019

Colours like orange are made using dried marigold and flame of the forest (palash), while for yellow, these women use turmeric. Roses are used to making pink colour. They even used beetroot to make a darker shade.

Holi 2019

A lot of effort goes into making these vibrant colours. These women in Udaipur harvest flowers and plants to extract their pigment every morning. These women then create handmade powdered dyes from scratch. These women claim that this method has been used by many generations before them.

Holi 2019

The process of making these vibrant colours are tedious and meticulous as it takes several days. These women segregate and cut the natural flowers, leaves and boil them in hot water to extract the colour.

Holi 2019

The liquid pigment is then mixed with rice flour, corn flour or gram flour (besan) to create a grainy texture and set out in the shed to dry.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

national newsholi

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees