Holi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty extend greetings

B-town celebs on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Veteran actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter with his wishes. He captioned the post as, "#HappyHoli to all my countrymen ! Let us resolve to splash everyone today with the colours of Love & Peace. May the rainbow of colours bless us with the spirit of togetherness."

Dharmendra Deol shared a throwback Holi picture with Hema Malini from the 1975 classic 'Sholay' and advised the fans to celebrate the festival carefully while cautioning about coronavirus. He captioned the post as, "HAPPY HOLI, Friends celebrate it but very carefully. crona , CRONA and crona."

Dia Mirza posted a photo on Twitter, that signified nature's way of celebrating Holi and wrote, "Colors of happiness are always with us!"

Bhumi Pednekar promoted the message of dry Holi as she shared an Instagram post.

Hema Malini extended greetings of the festival of colours on Twitter by sharing her picture amid the colour filled backdrop.

Akshay Kumar conveyed Holi wishes to his followers on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Holi everyone! Play safe, stay safe."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also wished her fans a very happy holi by sharing a holi special video where she is seen the famous holi song, 'Rang Barse'. She captioned the post as, "May these beautiful colours bring tons of happiness and love into your lives Wishing you all a vibrant and happy Holi! With gratitude, SSK."

Anil Kapoor extended Holi greetings on Twitter and wrote, "May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour! Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!"

Alia Bhatt wished her fans on the festival by sharing a special holi song from the movie '

Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and also celebrated the 3 year completion of the movie. She captioned the video as, "Happy holi, everyone! #3YearsofBKD #BadrinathKiDulhania."

Bipasha Basu wished a happy and safe Holi to her followers on Instagram by sharing a picture of colours in hand.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal, Randeep Hooda, and Esha Deol also extended Holi wishes to the fans on the auspicious occasion.

