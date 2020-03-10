Holi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty extend greetings
B-town celebs on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
B-town celebs on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Veteran actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter with his wishes. He captioned the post as, "#HappyHoli to all my countrymen ! Let us resolve to splash everyone today with the colours of Love & Peace. May the rainbow of colours bless us with the spirit of togetherness."
#HappyHoli to all my countrymen ! Let us resolve to splash everyone today with the colours of Love & Peace. May the rainbow of colours bless us with the spirit of togetherness.— Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) March 10, 2020
à¤Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤ªà¤Â à¤Âà¤² à¤¹à¥Â, à¤Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬à¤Âà¤¾ à¤®à¤¨à¥Âà¤¬à¤² à¤¹à¥Â
à¤¹à¥Âà¤²à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤° à¤°à¤Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â, à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤² à¤¹à¥Â ...#HoliHai pic.twitter.com/By5YRngYgn
Dharmendra Deol shared a throwback Holi picture with Hema Malini from the 1975 classic 'Sholay' and advised the fans to celebrate the festival carefully while cautioning about coronavirus. He captioned the post as, "HAPPY HOLI, Friends celebrate it but very carefully. crona , CRONA and crona."
HAPPY HOLI, Friends celebrate itðÂÂÂ but very carefully. crona , CRONA and cronaðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/usliECFOBw— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 10, 2020
Dia Mirza posted a photo on Twitter, that signified nature's way of celebrating Holi and wrote, "Colors of happiness are always with us!"
à¤¹à¥Âà¤²à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤°à¤Âà¤Â à¤¹à¤®à¥Âà¤¶à¤¾ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Â à¤¸à¤Âà¤Â! Happy holi India ðÂÂÂðÂÂ³ðÂÂÂ #HoliHain #Holi2020 #Colours #ColoursOfNature pic.twitter.com/r3flcWrWSE— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 10, 2020
Bhumi Pednekar promoted the message of dry Holi as she shared an Instagram post.
Holi Hai âÂ¤ï¸Â#NoColour #DryHoli #SaveWater #Holi #BeSafe #goodmorning pic.twitter.com/GCXK333BwO— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 10, 2020
Hema Malini extended greetings of the festival of colours on Twitter by sharing her picture amid the colour filled backdrop.
March 10, 2020
Akshay Kumar conveyed Holi wishes to his followers on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Holi everyone! Play safe, stay safe."
Happy Holi everyone! Play safe, stay safe. https://t.co/5TtSI2slKb— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 10, 2020
Shilpa Shetty Kundra also wished her fans a very happy holi by sharing a holi special video where she is seen the famous holi song, 'Rang Barse'. She captioned the post as, "May these beautiful colours bring tons of happiness and love into your lives Wishing you all a vibrant and happy Holi! With gratitude, SSK."
May these beautiful colours bring tons of happiness and love into your lives âÂ¤ðÂ§¡ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Wishing you all a vibrant and happy Holi! âÂ¨ðÂÂÂðÂ¥³— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 10, 2020
With gratitude,
SSK
.
.
.
.
.
.#HappyHoli #Holi2020 #Holi #holifestivalofcolours #festivalofcolours #gratitude #blessed pic.twitter.com/OJ0S4lwlst
Anil Kapoor extended Holi greetings on Twitter and wrote, "May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour! Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!"
May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour! Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 10, 2020
Alia Bhatt wished her fans on the festival by sharing a special holi song from the movie '
Happy holi, everyone! #3YearsofBKD #BadrinathKiDulhania pic.twitter.com/37sbEGzmTo— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 10, 2020
Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and also celebrated the 3 year completion of the movie. She captioned the video as, "Happy holi, everyone! #3YearsofBKD #BadrinathKiDulhania."
Nick Jonas also wished his fans on the festival in a Tweet that reads, "Happy Holi everyone!"
Bipasha Basu wished a happy and safe Holi to her followers on Instagram by sharing a picture of colours in hand.
Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal, Randeep Hooda, and Esha Deol also extended Holi wishes to the fans on the auspicious occasion.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe