Holi 2020: Mouni Roy,Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh add colourful vibes with Holi Mein Rangeele song

This Holi 2020, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh has given us a foot-tapping number to celebrate the festivals of colours. Their latest song Holi me Rangeele released on Monday and has crossed 1 Million views already. The song features actors Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy and is directed by Remo D'Souza with Sunny dropping some killer moves!

Take a look at the Holi Me Rangeele song here:





The latest song has been making all the buzz and the audiences totally love it as it perfectly resonates with the upcoming festival, Holi which is just around the corner.

Mouni Roy, who was last seen in Made in China shared the song on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Wait is Over @blivemusic.in presents #HoliMeRangeele Out now on Youtube."

Sunny Singh also shared the song on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "#HoliMeinRangeele with @imouniroy @fukravarun out now on YouTube."

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen romancing with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China. The romantic comedy, also starring Boman Irani flopped at the box office. She will be next seen in Bhramastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

On the other hand, Sunny was last seen playing a cameo role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. He played the role of Bhumi Pednekar's ex-boyfriend in the movie.

