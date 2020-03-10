Holi 2020: Mumbaikars burn Coronasur effigy during 'Holika Dahan' to fight CoVID-19

An effigy of Coronasur at Worli in Mumbai. All pictures/Ashish Raje

Amid the coronavirus scare, citizens of BDD Chawl in Mumbai Worli burnt an effigy of 'Coronasur' on the occasion of Holika Dahan. Holika Dahan, which is also known as Chhoti Holi is one of the most significant rituals which is conducted a day before Holi is played with colours.



The effigy of 'Coronasur'

On Chhoti Holi, people light up a fire and perform Parikrama and take a round around the fire. In Mumbai, the residents of BDD Chawl created effigies of Coronasur and another of a rapist being hanged for committing crimes against women.



The effigy of a criminal that read: Hang the rapist!

Both the effigies were burnt on Monday when thousands of residents of Worli's BDD Chawl took part in the Holika Dahan celebrations. While the coronasur effigy was made by Veer Netaji Krida Mandal at 79/49 BDD Chawl, the #HangTheRapist effigy was made by residents of Shree Vvighnaharta Sarvajannik Ganesh Utsav Mandal.

A picture of the Coronasur effigy was also shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. Since the time it was shared, the post has taken netizens by surprise with hundreds of Twitterati taking to the comments section of the post to express their anger against the deadly infection.

One user wrote, "Corona: am I joke to you," while another read, "quite handsome." While a third user commented, "Who said Indians are not creative?"

Here are some of the best reactions:

Corona: am i joke to youðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµ pic.twitter.com/kf4GmfJj6b — sandeep ðÂÂÂÂªÂÂÂÂ (@Dehru_) March 9, 2020

Corona Virus be like: pic.twitter.com/U7xvGn7y9y — Desi Engineer (@Engihumor) March 9, 2020

So far, in Maharashtra, there has been no positive case of coronavirus but 15 people have been kept under observation across the state. An official statement has now put the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 43. There have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in India, reports PTI.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates