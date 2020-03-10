Holi 2020: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings as people celebrate the festival of colours

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On the occasion of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend his greetings to the nation. Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote: Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour and joy. May this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen, read Modi's tweet in Hindi.

Wishing everyone a #HappyHoli! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 10, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovidn too wished the countrymen on the occasion of the festival of colours. Wishing for joy and prosperity to everyone's life, Kovind tweeted: Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. Besides PM Modi and President Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP leader Smriti Irani also wished the countrymen on the occasion of Holi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani in her tweet said that may the colours of joy touch the lives of all. While Goa CM Pramod Swant said that Holi is a vibrant festival of colours which strengthens unity, social harmony. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Holi must be celebrated with mutual joy, affection, and brotherhood.

Here's how politicians across parties wished everyone a 'Happy Holi':

Need I say more .... may the colours of joy touch the lives of all ðÂÂÂhappy wala Holi to all ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/38VP0jK4Y5 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 10, 2020

à¤¹à¥Âà¤²à¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤²à¤¤à¥Â à¤µà¤Âà¥Âà¤¤ à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¼à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤² à¤°à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥¤ corona à¤¸à¥Â à¤¬à¤Â à¤Âà¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¥¤ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2020

