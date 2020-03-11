Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra looks delighted as kids throw coloured water on her and hubby Nick Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to have had an amazing Holi in India. It being Nick's first Holi, the couple left no stone unturned to make sure they made the most of it. From attending Isha Ambani's Holi bash in Worli, Mumbai, to letting their hair down at Natasha Poonawalla's home in Pune, Nickyanka had a complete blast.

Check out this video of them playing Holi with a bunch of kids who drenched them with coloured water!

Sure looks like fun! A few others accompanied Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Pune. PeeCee's mum, Madhu Chopra was present too to celebrate Holi with the Poonawallas.

Between mother-daughter team of Ma Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and socialite Natasha Poonawalla, we have ticked all angles of social media-worthy poses. Well, almost. In this snap of team PCJ — posted by the actor on her Instagram page on Monday during her recent trip to Pune hosted by the Poonawallas — there's the sorority squat, crossed legs, diagonal pose, and Barbie feet.

When heels are nowhere in sight, there's always the Barbie feet pose, right Ms Poonawalla? The term was coined by Who What Wear fashion website in 2018, and is called so because it resembles a Barbie's perpetual foot pose. And there's only one way to master this trend: pretend like you're wearing an invisible pair of towering stilettos, even though there's nothing but air under your soles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates