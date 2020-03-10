Holi 2020: 'Try and use herbal colours', says Mimi Chakraborty as she celebrates the festival of colours

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, on Monday, took to Instagram to extend her wishes on the eve of Holi - the festival of colours. Sharing candid pictures featuring her mother and her pet dog, Mimi Chakraborty urged her fans to use herbal colours and stay safe during the Holi celebrations.

Mimi shared a series of pictures where the new-age political leader can be seen posing with her mother Tapashi and her pet dogs, Chikoo and Max. With organic colours on her forehead and cheeks, Mimi could be seen all set to celebrate the festival of colours with her family and friends.

While sharing the colourful pictures with her fans, Mimi wrote: Holi hai...Try and use herbal colours. I have used floral extracts with no chemicals. Be safe play safe and spread the colour of love and joy...! Mimi shared another post which featured a slow-motion video where the Trinamool Congress MP can be seen making a 'Happy Holi' rangoli. Mimi captioned the video post: Wish you all a very happy and colourful Holi. Lets spread the colour of love and brotherhood!



A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram story

The Jadavpur MP also shared a few posts as her Instagram story. In her story, Mimi urged her fans and followers to celebrate an animal-friendly Holi. In another Gram story, Mimi's pet dog Max, a Siberian husky is seen urging everyone to not use chemicals on his homeless friends on the road.

In another post, Mimi can be seen celebrating the colourful festival with small children as she distributed chocolates and sweet treats to them. Last year, Mimi Chakraborty celebrated the festival with much fervour and gaiety.

View this post on Instagram Happyyyyyy holi A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onMar 21, 2019 at 12:24am PDT

For her Holi celebrations, Mimi donned a yellow sleeveless yellow blouse which she paired with a white lehenga skirt. She completed her festive look with pretty earrings and left her long curled tresses open. Mimi captioned it: Happyyyyyy Holi!

