Holi celebrated with enthusiasm in Bengal

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with mirth and gaiety across West Bengal on Friday as people participated in great numbers and swayed to popular beats. While the Bengali community dominated the Dol (spring festival similar to Holi) celebrations on Thursday, it was the turn of the non-Bengali communities (predominantly Marwaris, Gujratis and Biharis) to splash colour on one another to soak in the Holi spirit on Friday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to wish the people on the occasion.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May the colours of peace and happiness fill your lives," she said.

City hotspots including amusement parks and community centres saw huge footfalls as revellers feasted and spent time with friends and relatives with peppy Bollywood numbers played in the background.

Plates of crunchy gujiyas, sev, laddoos and other sweets were emptied in the blink of an eye and tall glasses of coolers like lassi and thandai went around among the old and young alike as they smeared gulal on each other.