Holi hai!
What's an Indian festival without mithai? We made the rounds of sweets shops to taste old favourites and new-age sugar bombs
Gujiya the great
This Malad sweetshop that started off as a family catering business in 1946 has been treating Mumbaikars to their desi treats every Holi with fares such as khaman, chakli, peda and gujiya. Their gujiyas are juicy without being too sweet, and full of dry fruits. "Holi is never quite complete without gujiyas — the syrupy, flavourful sweet, filled with condiments. The shapes have evolved but not the taste. Gujiya has been a childhood favourite in most households," says owner Abhishek Gupta.
At M M Mithaiwala, Kasturba Road, Malad West.
Time 7 am to 11 pm
Call 28899502
Cost Rs 240 (kg) onwards
Modern family
Besides the classic saffron and khoya gujiya, this venture is also making coconut, apple cinnamon and pumpkin spiced variants. "Even today, the first thing we say on any auspicious occasion is 'mooh meetha karo' and as a child, gujia would be made at home two days prior to be sent to all relatives. We've driven a lot of inspiration from the pastry world, such as the pumpkin pie for the pumpkin spiced ghujia and apple pie for the apple cinnamon variant," share Neha Lakhani and Ashay Dhopatkar, its founders.
Log on to www.arqmithai.in
Time 11 am to 7 pm
Call 9711155655
Cost Rs 600 (kg) onwards
Aflatoon affair
With items like bakhlava, pulafa, gajar malai and doodhi halwa, this old sweetstore does a scrumptious aflatoon, made with rawa maida and heavy on dry fruits, it's a must-try.
At Zam Zam Sweets & Bakery 14, SV Road, Hill Road, Bandra West. (Also at Mumbai Central, Byculla, Mohammad Ali Road and Kurla)
Time 9 am to 12 am
Call 6442323
Cost Rs 360 (kg) onwards
Jalebi senior
The Sindhi Holi special gheer or jumbo jalebi is a much-loved tradition that this Khar sweetshop whips up in abundance on days leading upto the festive season. We try the melt-in-your-mouth treat lined up outside the shop, and know why it's more of a family treat as it's a tad on the heavier side, not that we are complaining. They are also serving the sheer khurma, singar ji mithai or sev barfi.
At Tharu Sweets, Shop No 7 and 8, Madhuban Building, Khar Pali Road, Khar West.
Time 8.30 am to 8.30 pm
Call 26462882
Cost Rs 300 (kg) onwards
Maharashtrian special
The festival of colours is incomplete in Maharashtrian homes without hot puran polis being made the day prior and being sent out in brightly-coloured packages to near and dear ones. And this Chembur shop does the traditional version in bulk.
At Hotel Saroj & Sweet MartMadhu Chandra Building, 10th Road, Chembur.
Time 8 am to 11.30 pm
Call 25282291
Cost Rs 250 (kg) onwards
Sweet dreams
The dream laddoo by chef Amninder Sandhu at this Byculla delivery joint is the new thing this season. "It's a combination of pinni and gond laddoo delicately flavoured with toasted ajwain and dry ginger. I call it the dream laddoo because I actually saw it in a dream," says Sandhu.
At Iktara
Log on to Scootsy and Zomato
Cost Rs 1,200 (kg)
Laddoo love
This iconic shop whips up a wide range of treats including their motichoor laddoos, malai laddoo, malai peda, mawa barfi and the traditional khoya gujiya.
At Suleman Mithaiwala, No. 41F/G, Mohammed Ali Road.
Time 8 am to 1.30 am
Call 8048765103
Cost Rs 360 (kg) onwards
Also try
Mood for macaron
This eatery has given a twist to the macaron. "I enjoy amalgamating traditional flavours with western dessert techniques," Rachel Goenka, CEO and founder, The Chocolate Spoon Company, says.
At Sassy Teaspoon (delivery only — Nariman Point, Bandra West, Juhu, Oberoi Mall, Lower Parel)
Till March 10, 10 am to 12 am
Call 7666556655
Cost Rs 65 (box of three)
Drink up
This special thandai cocktail comprises thandai syrup, orange juice blended with almond syrup and milk, garnished with chopped almond and grated nutmeg, and a generous dash of vodka. "We've cut into the tartness by adding orange juice and combining it with the softness of almonds and saffron," Prashant Issar, co-founder, says.
At Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.
Time 12 pm to 12 am
Call 8657531988
Cost Rs 450
Two in one
The thandaai paan mukhwas truffle is a dessert and mouthfreshner together. "We steep shredded betel leaves in the cream to infuse the flavour," says Altamsh Patel, executive chef.
At Caramel Patisserie, The Park Hotels, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.
Time 11 am to 11 pm
Call 68159100
Cost Rs 60
