Gujiya the great

This Malad sweetshop that started off as a family catering business in 1946 has been treating Mumbaikars to their desi treats every Holi with fares such as khaman, chakli, peda and gujiya. Their gujiyas are juicy without being too sweet, and full of dry fruits. "Holi is never quite complete without gujiyas — the syrupy, flavourful sweet, filled with condiments. The shapes have evolved but not the taste. Gujiya has been a childhood favourite in most households," says owner Abhishek Gupta.

At M M Mithaiwala, Kasturba Road, Malad West.

Time 7 am to 11 pm

Call 28899502

Cost Rs 240 (kg) onwards

Modern family

Besides the classic saffron and khoya gujiya, this venture is also making coconut, apple cinnamon and pumpkin spiced variants. "Even today, the first thing we say on any auspicious occasion is 'mooh meetha karo' and as a child, gujia would be made at home two days prior to be sent to all relatives. We've driven a lot of inspiration from the pastry world, such as the pumpkin pie for the pumpkin spiced ghujia and apple pie for the apple cinnamon variant," share Neha Lakhani and Ashay Dhopatkar, its founders.

Log on to www.arqmithai.in

Time 11 am to 7 pm

Call 9711155655

Cost Rs 600 (kg) onwards

Aflatoon affair

With items like bakhlava, pulafa, gajar malai and doodhi halwa, this old sweetstore does a scrumptious aflatoon, made with rawa maida and heavy on dry fruits, it's a must-try.

At Zam Zam Sweets & Bakery 14, SV Road, Hill Road, Bandra West. (Also at Mumbai Central, Byculla, Mohammad Ali Road and Kurla)

Time 9 am to 12 am

Call 6442323

Cost Rs 360 (kg) onwards

Jalebi senior

The Sindhi Holi special gheer or jumbo jalebi is a much-loved tradition that this Khar sweetshop whips up in abundance on days leading upto the festive season. We try the melt-in-your-mouth treat lined up outside the shop, and know why it's more of a family treat as it's a tad on the heavier side, not that we are complaining. They are also serving the sheer khurma, singar ji mithai or sev barfi.

At Tharu Sweets, Shop No 7 and 8, Madhuban Building, Khar Pali Road, Khar West.

Time 8.30 am to 8.30 pm

Call 26462882

Cost Rs 300 (kg) onwards

Maharashtrian special

The festival of colours is incomplete in Maharashtrian homes without hot puran polis being made the day prior and being sent out in brightly-coloured packages to near and dear ones. And this Chembur shop does the traditional version in bulk.

At Hotel Saroj & Sweet MartMadhu Chandra Building, 10th Road, Chembur.

Time 8 am to 11.30 pm

Call 25282291

Cost Rs 250 (kg) onwards

Sweet dreams

The dream laddoo by chef Amninder Sandhu at this Byculla delivery joint is the new thing this season. "It's a combination of pinni and gond laddoo delicately flavoured with toasted ajwain and dry ginger. I call it the dream laddoo because I actually saw it in a dream," says Sandhu.

At Iktara

Log on to Scootsy and Zomato

Cost Rs 1,200 (kg)

Laddoo love

This iconic shop whips up a wide range of treats including their motichoor laddoos, malai laddoo, malai peda, mawa barfi and the traditional khoya gujiya.

At Suleman Mithaiwala, No. 41F/G, Mohammed Ali Road.

Time 8 am to 1.30 am

Call 8048765103

Cost Rs 360 (kg) onwards

Also try

Mood for macaron

This eatery has given a twist to the macaron. "I enjoy amalgamating traditional flavours with western dessert techniques," Rachel Goenka, CEO and founder, The Chocolate Spoon Company, says.

At Sassy Teaspoon (delivery only — Nariman Point, Bandra West, Juhu, Oberoi Mall, Lower Parel)

Till March 10, 10 am to 12 am

Call 7666556655

Cost Rs 65 (box of three)

Drink up

This special thandai cocktail comprises thandai syrup, orange juice blended with almond syrup and milk, garni­s­hed with chopped almond and grated nutmeg, and a ge­nerous dash of vodka. "We've cut into the tartness by adding orange juice and combining it with the softness of almonds and saffron," Pr­­­ashant Is­sar, co-founder, says.

At Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8657531988

Cost Rs 450

Two in one

The thandaai paan mukhwas truffle is a dessert and mouthfreshner together. "We steep shredded betel leaves in the cream to infuse the flavour," says Altamsh Patel, executive chef.

At Caramel Patisserie, The Park Hotels, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

Call 68159100

Cost Rs 60

