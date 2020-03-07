Holi Special: The fermented treat of 'Gajar Aur Adrak ki Kanji' is worth the wait

After a long winter gloom, Holi finally brings with it the lovely spring and Holi! When we come to think of Holi, Yummy Gujiyas, crispy malpuas, dahi bhallas and thandai come to our mind. But one thing, that tops the list is Kanji. Kanji is a north Indian treat which has tangy mustard water which will leave you wanting more. Here's how Kanji is made:

Ingredients

Water 2ltr

Salt 20gms

Turmeric powder 10gms

Red chilli powder 5gms

Yellow mustard(coarse powder) 25gms

Carrots 200gms

Ginger 50gms

Method

1. Wash the carrot and peel them.

2. Cut them into half-inch thick and 2 inch long fingers.

3. Heat water in a large pot and as soon as it comes to a boil, switch off the heat.

4. Add the carrots and crushed ginger in the boiling water and cover the pot for 10

minutes.

5. Add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and mustard powder in the water.

6. Transfer the Kanji in a glass jar and cover the mouth of the jar with a muslin cloth.

7. Place the jar in the sun for 4-5 days for fermentation.

8. Bring the jar back inside at night and put it back again in the morning.

9. Shake the jar everyday before keeping it in the sun.

10. The Kanji will turn slightly sour once it’s ready to consume.

11. Store it in the refrigerator for another 6-7 days and serve chilled along with a few pieces

of carrot.

12. Always stir the kanji nicely before serving.

By Avinash Bamania (Assistant Professor - Food Production, IHM OSH)

